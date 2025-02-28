Bingo Wednesdays at Water Park

Test your luck with DC Fray and Crush Pizza & Wine at our free bingo nights this summer at Water Park. From May 7th to June 25th, join us on Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. for some exhilarating rounds of bingo + prizes for every winner. Enjoy exclusive food & drink specials from your hosts at Crush Pizza & Wine as well as the deals and promotions offered to attendees by some of the other participating restaurants onsite.

What to Expect:

Multiple Rounds of Bingo

All Bingo Supplies will Be Provided

A Dedicated Event Host

Check-in Staff

Food & Drink Specials

Music Entertainment + Games

Raffles + Swag

& MORE

Sponsors

NOTE: This event series is for all ages. Must be 21+ to consume alcohol. Alcoholic beverages may be consumed throughout the park but not beyond. Early arrival encouraged, as space is limited. Walk-ins accepted where space is available.

Photography / Video Release:

Photographers will be onsite occasionally to capture photos and video of the event. Content will be shared with Water Park and Sponsors for both internal and outward facing use on channels including, but not limited to current and/or future print and digital media. By signing up for this event, you are agreeing to participate and consent to the capture and use of photo and video content that may contain your image and likeness.