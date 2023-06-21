The ambassadors of Go-Go music—the legendary Big Tony and Trouble Funk—star in The Go-Go Explosion featuring some of DC’s best, including all-female band Bela Dona and “Hood Rock” collective Black Alley. If there was an official soundtrack for DC, essentials like “Let’s Get Small,” “Drop The Bomb,” and “Pump Me Up” would be at the top of the list. Come celebrate this “proudly regional music born in the nation’s capital” (Rolling Stone).