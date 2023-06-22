Saturday, June 24, 2023

Big-Time Professional Boxing in the Baltimore-Washington Corridor!

3301 Annapolis Rd. Baltimore, MD
Baltimore

The Patapsco Arena

About This Event

On Saturday, June 24, big-time boxing in the Baltimore-Washington corridor is back and raising the bar in 2023, as promised! Our April 22 show was a barn burner and the talk of the town!

Don’t miss out as the World Championship Boxing series captures the journey of the area’s up and coming bright stars as they move from professional debut — to contender — to champion!

Come out and enjoy:

  • a best-in-class, big fight look and feel,
  • a true fan experience with entertainment value throughout the event, and
  • an exciting, competitive, and well-matched boxing card that are high stakes for all fighters​.

Tickets are on sale NOW!

Doors open at 5:00pm and the first bell will ring at 5:30pm

