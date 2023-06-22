Big-Time Professional Boxing in the Baltimore-Washington Corridor!

Thursday, June 29th, 2023 @ 6:30:pm
How D.C. Moves: District Fray’s Summer Party
metrobar
The Patapsco ArenaMore details
Member Price: $60+ Learn More
On Saturday, June 24, big-time boxing in the Baltimore-Washington corridor is back and raising the bar in 2023, as promised! Our April 22 show was a barn burner and the talk of the town!
Don’t miss out as the World Championship Boxing series captures the journey of the area’s up and coming bright stars as they move from professional debut — to contender — to champion!
Come out and enjoy:
Tickets are on sale NOW!
Doors open at 5:00pm and the first bell will ring at 5:30pm
InterestsSocial sports
Share with friends