All tickets are inclusive of drinks. There are multiple ticket-types: Main Event (no food) - Includes 10 dance floors and multiple entertainers VIP (no food) - Includes all Main Event plus upgraded drinks and a private VIP lounge area Pose Ticket - All-inclusive of food and drinks inside the 18th & 19th floor of the Gaylord, overlooking the harbor and Old Town Fireworks (if available). Also includes access to Main Event and VIP areas. Velvet Rope Cherry Blossom Ticket - All-inclusive of food and drinks inside the awesome Cherry Blossom Ballroom, reserved seating, private entertainment, as well as access to Main Event, VIP and Pose party areas.