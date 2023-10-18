Thursday, October 19, 2023

Big Blues and BBQ

1201 Maryland Ave SW, Washington, District of Columbia 20024, US
Navy Yard // Southwest Waterfront

Maryland Avenue Linear Park

More details
Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

PPIA is hosting a Blues and BBQ festival at the Maryland Avenue Linear Park, which is across the street from Artechouse DC, and The Salamander Hotel DC. The event is from 3-7 pm on October 19th. There will be live music, vendors, and food giveaways for the first 100 guests!
We’ve partnered with Artechouse and will raffle off tickets to their new exhibit!
Stop by, grab a bite, listen to some blues, and enjoy a fall evening in DC with PPIA Events! Follow us on IG @ppia.events

Tags

Outdoor ActivitiesFood + Drink

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, October 19, 2023 03:00 pm

Location

Maryland Avenue Linear Park
View Map