Big Blues and BBQ

PPIA is hosting a Blues and BBQ festival at the Maryland Avenue Linear Park, which is across the street from Artechouse DC, and The Salamander Hotel DC. The event is from 3-7 pm on October 19th. There will be live music, vendors, and food giveaways for the first 100 guests!

We’ve partnered with Artechouse and will raffle off tickets to their new exhibit!

Stop by, grab a bite, listen to some blues, and enjoy a fall evening in DC with PPIA Events! Follow us on IG @ppia.events