The Big A$$ Hike & Cookout will be a day of fun that will begin with a 3 miles easy hike on the Anacostia River Trail followed by a Cookout with games, music, dancing plus more! You do not want to miss the BIGGEST Hiking event of the Summer!

Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or just starting out, this event is perfect for all skill levels. Our experienced guides will lead the way, ensuring everyone has an enjoyable experience and most importantly no hiker will be left behind!

Event Schedule (Subject to Change):

10am: Meetup at Anacostia Park

10:30am: Hike Begins at Anacostia River Trail -(3 Miles)

12:30pm: Cookout Begins – We OUTSIDE

5pm: Cookout Ends

*****************************************************************************************************

After the hike, it’s the cookout after party! Indulge in fun, drinks (BYOB), and great company. It’s the perfect opportunity to relax and make new friends after an awesome hike! We will have games, Volleyball, music and most importantly a TIME will be had!

Age Limit: 21+ (Sorry this is not a kid-friendly event)

BYOB: Bring Your Own Booze

Lawn Chairs, Blankets and Tents are all welcome for the Cookout portion of the event.