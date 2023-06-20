Sunday, July 9, 2023

Bicycling in the DMV

8200 55th Ave. College Park, MD
MD

College Park

Free

About This Event

Join us for a fun ten mile bike trip along the Anacostia Tributary Trail System!

We will ride from Lake Artemesia/Brewyn Heights Park – Indian Creek Playground to Bladensburg Waterfront Park, and back.

Parking is located at intersection of 55th Avenue & Berwyn Road. Additional parking located along Berwyn Road

Trail mix will be provided, you are encouraged to bring your own additional snacks.

Please bring water and sunscreen!

SportsOutdoor Activities

Sunday, July 9, 2023 10:00 am

College Park
