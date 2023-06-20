Bicycling in the DMV

Thursday, June 29th, 2023 @ 6:30:pm
How D.C. Moves: District Fray’s Summer Party
College ParkMore details
Join us for a fun ten mile bike trip along the Anacostia Tributary Trail System!
We will ride from Lake Artemesia/Brewyn Heights Park – Indian Creek Playground to Bladensburg Waterfront Park, and back.
Parking is located at intersection of 55th Avenue & Berwyn Road. Additional parking located along Berwyn Road
Trail mix will be provided, you are encouraged to bring your own additional snacks.
Please bring water and sunscreen!
