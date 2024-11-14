Bethesda’s Winter Wonderland & Holiday Market

Bethesda’s Winter Wonderland returns Saturday, December 7, from 12-4 PM, with festive fun for everyone!

Winter Wonderland will feature a holiday market by URBN Market, featuring 50 makers and artisans.

Returning to 2024, a visit from Santa (2-4pm), live ice sculpting, a choral concert and local restaurants Smoke BBQ and The Red Bandana Bakery. Enjoy kid activity stations from Imagination Stage, Round House Theatre, and Bach to Rock, as well as free face painting!

Help us give back this season—bring a new toy to donate to Toys for Tots at Winter Wonderland.

