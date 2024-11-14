Bethesda’s Winter Wonderland & Holiday Market
Saturday, December 7, 2024

Bethesda’s Winter Wonderland & Holiday Market

7900 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda, Maryland 20814, US
Bethesda

Woodmont Triangle, Norfolk & Cordell Avenue

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Bethesda’s Winter Wonderland returns Saturday, December 7, from 12-4 PM, with festive fun for everyone!

Winter Wonderland will feature a holiday market by URBN Market, featuring 50 makers and artisans.

Returning to 2024, a visit from Santa (2-4pm), live ice sculpting, a choral concert and local restaurants Smoke BBQ and The Red Bandana Bakery. Enjoy kid activity stations from Imagination Stage, Round House Theatre, and Bach to Rock, as well as free face painting!

Help us give back this season—bring a new toy to donate to Toys for Tots at Winter Wonderland.

https://www.bethesda.org/bethesda/winter-wonderland

Tags

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, December 7, 2024 12:00 pm
Doors open at 12:00 pm

Location

Woodmont Triangle, Norfolk & Cordell Avenue
View Map