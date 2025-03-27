The 19th annual two-day Bethesda Fine Arts Festival returns, featuring over 100 of the nation’s best contemporary artists, plus live entertainment and local Bethesda restaurants. Artists will have the opportunity to sell original fine art and crafts. The festival will occur Saturday, May 10, 2025 from 10am – 6pm; and Sunday, May 11, 2025 from 10am – 5pm.

In downtown Bethesda, artists from across the country will gather to showcase and sell their original paintings, drawing, photography, furniture, jewelry, woodwork, ceramics and more. The festival will take place in Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle, along Norfolk, Auburn & Del Ray Avenues. Admission to the festival is FREE and parking is available in the public parking garage on Auburn and Del Ray Avenues. This event is held rain or shine.

Restaurants including The Red Bandana Bakery, Smoke BBQ, and Babycat Brewery will sell food and drinks, including beer and wine. This year’s live entertainment includes Andrew O’Day, Dunia & Aram, Jay Byrd, Melissa Quinn Fox, Sara Jones, and The Lovejoy Group.