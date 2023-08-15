Being Dead at Quarry House Tavern

Being Dead are touring in support of their “raucous and idea-stuffed debut” (Pitchfork), When Horses Would Run (out now on Bayonet Records), which propels listeners into vivid landscapes of surf rock, freak pop, and frantic punk. On stage, founding members Falcon B*tch and Gumball both sing and swap duties on baritone guitar and drums, commanding the attention of even the most passive concert-goers. Underlined by best friend and bassist Ricky Moto, the band prances merrily into the hearts of everyone, from the roughest and toughest barbarians to the most angelic little babies.