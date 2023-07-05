Join us for a fun-filled Beginners Zumba Class (At the Park)! Get ready to dance, sweat, and shake your way to fitness. This in-person event will take place on Fri Jul 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the heart of Washington, DC, at W Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009.

Zumba is a high-energy dance fitness program that combines Latin and international music with easy-to-follow dance moves. It’s perfect for beginners who want to have a blast while getting fit. Our experienced instructor will guide you through the steps, ensuring a fun and inclusive atmosphere for everyone.

Whether you’re looking to improve your cardiovascular health, burn calories, or simply have a great time, this class is suitable for all fitness levels. No prior dance experience is necessary! Just bring your enthusiasm and a water bottle, and get ready to move your body to the rhythm.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to try something new and meet like-minded individuals who share your passion for fitness. Lace up your sneakers, put on your workout gear, and join us for an unforgettable Zumba experience at the park!