Beer & Hot Drinks Festival
Saturday, January 20, 2024

Beer & Hot Drinks Festival

7581 Colshire Drive Mclean, VA 22102
VA

Shipgarten

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

This January we’re all about Winter Wonderland! Come out to Shipgarten January 20th from 1-6pm for our Beer and Hot Drinks Festival. Enjoy sampling over 40 breweries, compete in festival events for prizes, or take pictures in our photo booth- there’s something for everyone! We will

***Shipgarten opens at 11 AM & the festival runs from 1 PM until 6 PM. Restaurant closes at 2 AM***

EVENT SCHEDULE:

♫ Live Music (12:30 PM – 7:30 PM)

2:00 PM Keg Curl

3:15 PM Minute Jenga

4 :30 PM Snowball toss

♫ Live DJ (8:00 PM-2:00 AM)

A DDITIONALLY:

  • 40+ beer & cider samples from local breweries to choose from
  • Photo Booth with Accessories
  • Great food
  • Dog Friendly (Check out our Dog menu, play in the dog park, or just bring your pup along)
  • Bratwursts, Pretzels, Wings, & Special of the Day!
  • Outdoor Games & Activities
  • Giveaways, Competitions & Prizes
  • Kids Corner with Face Painting, Moon Bounce, Crafts and more!

Tags

Food + Drink

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, January 20, 2024 01:00 pm

Location

Shipgarten
View Map