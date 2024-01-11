Beer & Hot Drinks Festival

Thursday, January 11th, 2024 @ 6:00:pm
LGBTQ+ Singles Series at Dirty Goose
Dirty Goose
Shipgarten
This January we’re all about Winter Wonderland! Come out to Shipgarten January 20th from 1-6pm for our Beer and Hot Drinks Festival. Enjoy sampling over 40 breweries, compete in festival events for prizes, or take pictures in our photo booth- there’s something for everyone! We will
***Shipgarten opens at 11 AM & the festival runs from 1 PM until 6 PM. Restaurant closes at 2 AM***
EVENT SCHEDULE:
♫ Live Music (12:30 PM – 7:30 PM)
2:00 PM Keg Curl
3:15 PM Minute Jenga
4 :30 PM Snowball toss
♫ Live DJ (8:00 PM-2:00 AM)
A DDITIONALLY:
