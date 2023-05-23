The 2nd Annual Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival offers up all those pleasures that true Southerners live by – Beer, Bourbon, Barbecue, Boots, Bacon, Biscuits, Bluegrass, and Smoked Beasts! It’s a great day of beer sippin’, bourbon tastin’, music listenin’, cigar smokin’, and barbecue eatin’. There are more than 60 Beers and 40 Bourbons to choose from and of course, there is a massive BBQ selection.

1 GA ticket includes a souvenir tasting glass, unlimited sampling of beer and bourbon, and all live entertainment

The VIP ticket includes 6 hours of sampling, a souvenir tasting glass, unlimited sampling of beer and bourbon, a BBQ dinner plate, and live entertainment. These tickets are limited and always SELL OUT.