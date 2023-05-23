Saturday, June 3, 2023

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival

7700 Bull Run Drive Centreville, VA 20121
Northern Virginia

Bull Run Special Events Center

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$45 - $75

About This Event

The 2nd Annual Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival offers up all those pleasures that true Southerners live by – Beer, Bourbon, Barbecue, Boots, Bacon, Biscuits, Bluegrass, and Smoked Beasts! It’s a great day of beer sippin’, bourbon tastin’, music listenin’, cigar smokin’, and barbecue eatin’. There are more than 60 Beers and 40 Bourbons to choose from and of course, there is a massive BBQ selection.

1 GA ticket includes a souvenir tasting glass, unlimited sampling of beer and bourbon, and all live entertainment

The VIP ticket includes 6 hours of sampling, a souvenir tasting glass, unlimited sampling of beer and bourbon, a BBQ dinner plate, and live entertainment. These tickets are limited and always SELL OUT.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, June 3, 2023 12:00 pm
Doors open at 12:00 pm

Location

Bull Run Special Events Center
View Map