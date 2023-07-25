Because They’re Funny Comedy Festival

Friday, September 1st, 2023 @ 6:30:pm
"Rockin' at The Ridge" Concert Series
City Ridge
The WharfMore details
Join Nice Crowd®, the producers of the American Black Film Festival for the first annual BTF, a weekend of comedy and community! Curated for anyone who likes to laugh; the lineup includes headline shows, new comic showcases, live podcasts, comedy classes, screenings, networking, and exclusive parties. It all takes place October 6-8 along The Wharf in Washington, DC. more
InterestsEvents, Performing arts, Comedy
Share with friends