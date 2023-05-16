Beauty in the Backyard – The Chrysalis

DC’s homegrown creative arts retreat, Beauty in the Backyard, is back this summer for a transformational weekend of community and creation June 1-5. This year, the retreat will take place at BIPOC-owned Roots to Sky Collective in Oakland, Maryland. Internationally acclaimed headliners including Rising Appalachia, Soohan, Equanimous, Ruby Chase, and Born I will be supported by local DMV talent, including DJ Shango, Confetti the First, Hon Jao, and Kitana, among other stellar artists. Local vendors, artists, fire circles, and healing arts practitioners will round out a weekend of workshops, performance arts, and other creative offerings. Beauty in the Backyard is a perfect example of DC’s overlooked alternative, conscious community, and we’re all set for an incredible weekend!