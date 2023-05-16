Community Submitted

Thursday, June 1, 2023

Beauty in the Backyard – The Chrysalis

2664 W Kempton Rd. Oakland, MD

Roots to Sky Sanctuary

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$44+

About This Event

DC’s homegrown creative arts retreat, Beauty in the Backyard, is back this summer for a transformational weekend of community and creation June 1-5. This year, the retreat will take place at BIPOC-owned Roots to Sky Collective in Oakland, Maryland. Internationally acclaimed headliners including Rising Appalachia, Soohan, Equanimous, Ruby Chase, and Born I will be supported by local DMV talent, including DJ Shango, Confetti the First, Hon Jao, and Kitana, among other stellar artists. Local vendors, artists, fire circles, and healing arts practitioners will round out a weekend of workshops, performance arts, and other creative offerings. Beauty in the Backyard is a perfect example of DC’s overlooked alternative, conscious community, and we’re all set for an incredible weekend!

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, June 1, 2023 12:00 pm
Doors open at 12:00 pm

Location

Roots to Sky Sanctuary
View Map