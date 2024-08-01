BEAD FUN Jewelry Making Class(es)

Come make your own jewelry at J Studio, taught by the talented Ty Brickhouse of tybrickhouse.com. Come to one, two, or all three classes. No prior knowledge is needed for any class, and all necessary materials will be provided. BYOB and snacks if you so choose.

Class 1, August 4th: Daisy Chain Bracelet

Class 2, August 11th: Embroidered Earrings

Class 3, August 18th: Peyote Stitch Ring

Enjoy 10% off your total if you purchase tickets for two classes, or 15% off for all three. Check your email for discount codes after purchasing each class for the discount code for the next one. Each discount will also be applied to the prior ticket purchase(s) once the promo code is used.