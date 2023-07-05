Friday, July 14, 2023

Bastille Day Blind Wine Tasting

921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, DC

Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital

$48

About This Event

1789 was an excellent day for France and a rough day for Marie Antoinette and Louis XVI……

In celebration of Bastille Day, join us for a wine tasting inspired by history, revolution, and EXCELLENT alcoholic grape juice.  An inviting and fun challenge to blind taste four wines from four classic grape-growing French regions.

We’ll start with an introduction on how to blind taste, then dive into tasting four different mystery wines. After blind tasting each wine, we will learn about where they came from, what they inspired, and the significance of each grape throughout the world moving forward.

This is a great class to enjoy wine, learn something new, then head out for dinner! Start your date night, friends dinner, or kick off your weekend solo with delicious wine and impress future guests with your newfound knowledge!

Friday, July 14, 2023 05:30 pm

Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital
