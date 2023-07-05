Bastille Day Blind Wine Tasting

1789 was an excellent day for France and a rough day for Marie Antoinette and Louis XVI……

In celebration of Bastille Day, join us for a wine tasting inspired by history, revolution, and EXCELLENT alcoholic grape juice. An inviting and fun challenge to blind taste four wines from four classic grape-growing French regions.

We’ll start with an introduction on how to blind taste, then dive into tasting four different mystery wines. After blind tasting each wine, we will learn about where they came from, what they inspired, and the significance of each grape throughout the world moving forward.