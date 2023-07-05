Bastille Day at Le Diplomate

On Friday, July 14, the District’s favorite French brasserie promises to deliver a day imbued with unmatched joie de vivre, blending entertainment and gastronomy to celebrate France’s national holiday.

Throughout the day and into the evening, patrons will enjoy entertainment and activations by a live accordion player, face painter and balloon twister. An on-site cartoonist will add an additional dash of artistic delight and a St. Germain bar cart will elevate the imbibes with fresh concoctions featuring France’s most beloved elderflower liqueur. The space will be adorned with an array of red, white, and blue balloons and diners will be invited to indulge in a host of delectable specials. From 6pm to midnight, a mobile photo booth will provide keepsake mementos of the occasion.

Those unable to join the revelry on Bastille Day will get a second chance to embrace the French holiday spirit as Le Diplomate hosts a Bastille Day brunch from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, July 15, where the face painter and balloon twister will make a return appearance.