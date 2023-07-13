Friday, July 14, 2023

Bastille Day at Le Clou

222 M St. NE, DC

Le Clou

$88+

Celebrate Bastille Day at Le Clou, Chef Nicholas Stefanelli’s homage to classic French cuisine within The Morrow Hotel. Guests are invited to dress in their finest French attire for an evening of delicious french food, cocktails, and champagne along with mimes, a caricature artist and a DJ. Tickets for the evening are $88 per person and include a 3 course prix fixe meal and champagne greeting. All dinner guests are invited to an exclusive preview of Vesper, Stefanelli’s sultry cocktail lounge opening at The Morrow this fall, from 7pm to midnight. Tickets for the evening can be purchased here.

