Bastille Day at la Vie

Take Bastille Day to New Heights with a Rooftop Picnic at La Vie

La Vie’s Le Picnic by Veuve Clicquot is a chic, rooftop cabana experience that redefines the classic picnic. Set against the stunning backdrop of Washington, D.C.’s skyline, this limited-time activation invites guests to indulge in exquisite champagne, curated picnic-inspired dishes by Executive Chef Carlos Delgado, and thematic summer cocktails—all from the luxury of a private cabana on La Vie’s penthouse level.

Celebrate Bastille Day with an immersive dining experience that blends elegance, indulgence, and summer fun. La Vie offers the perfect opportunity to gather with friends, toast to summer, and enjoy elevated bites in a breezy cabana with sweeping views of the Wharf and beyond. Whether for brunch or dinner, this is your go-to destination for a stylish rooftop escape.