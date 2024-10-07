Barnaby Brillo’s Big, Brave Comedy Bash: An Alt-Comedy Showcase from Across the Multiverse!

Sunday, November 24th, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Sunday Night Bingo at Calico
Calico
Prodigal ComicsMore details
The multiverse expands ever outwards into infinite realities full of exciting, wonderous and unimaginable discoveries… and also a lot of weird, dumb and funny stuff, too! That’s why boy genius Barnaby Brillo has built a fantabulous contraption that opens a gateway into alternate dimensions: to bring forth the most hilarious performers he can find for a night of comedy and curiousties from across the space-time continuum. You’ve probably seen stand-up, sketch and improv before, but not like this! Come witness a showcase of the cosmically comical content that will make you question your existance and keel over laughing harder than you’ve ever laughed before.
DOORS 7:30PM | COMEDY SHOW 8PM
SHOW IS BYOB & 18+
