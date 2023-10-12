Popular

About This Event

Join DC Fray and Pike District for a paw-some day filled with wagging tails, ice-cold brews and finger-lickin’ BBQ!

Bring your furry friends along for a tail-waggin’ good time! Our event features a variety of craft beers from local breweries, mouthwatering BBQ from Grubbing Hard and live music entertainment. While you sip on refreshing brews and savor delicious BBQ, your four-legged companions can enjoy a dedicated play area, doggy treats and even a pet photo booth to capture their adorable moments.

So grab your leash, gather your friends and head on over to Barks, Brews & BBQ! 

Each ticket includes:

  • One $10 food voucher
  • Two $5 drink tickets
  • And a $5 donation to PetConnect Rescue

Featured brews: 

  • Lone Oak
  • Waredaca
  • Liquidity Ale
  • 7 Locks

Live music:

  • Neel Madan
  • Mike Newberry
  • The 19th Street Band

