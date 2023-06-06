Barkfit Puppy Yoga

Yoga offers a great opportunity to meet ourselves where we are in the present—in body, mind, and spirit. Taking time to focus on our breath, our movements, and where we may be feeling stuck or stagnant has benefits that stick with us long after we’re off the mat.

For many of us, our dogs offer a similar source of care and attention. They love us unconditionally, encourage us to stay in the moment, and never ask us to be more than we are.

Practicing yoga alongside our dogs creates the opportunity to combine caring for ourselves with the sense of fulfillment and purpose we find when caring for and connecting with our dogs. Their capacity for joy and acceptance makes each class a fun and restorative experience.

Grab your pup and a ticket and join our weekly dog and puppy yoga classes, always led by our certified yoga instructor. Mats are provided, but we recommend bringing extra treats to guide your pup through the class.