Thursday, August 24, 2023

Bark Social Singles Mixer

935 Prose St, North Bethesda, MD 20852
MD

Bark Social Bethesda

$25+

About This Event

Have you spent too long barking up the wrong tree? Grab your furry wingman and unleash love at our Bark Social Singles Mixer. Your pup gets in for free! With your ticket, enjoy one free drink on us, as well as exclusive drink + food discounts all night. Dogs are not required (but very encouraged) and all must follow the Bark Social rules

 

Are you a Bark Social member? Members get 50% off tickets for this event. Reach out to DC Fray or Bark Social to receive your discount code.

EventsDatingFood + Drink

Date

Thursday, August 24, 2023 06:00 pm

Location

Bark Social Bethesda
