Bark Social Dog Parent Speed Dating

Are you a SINKWAD (single-income, no kids, with a dog) looking to be a DINKWAD (dual-income, no kids, with a dog)? If you understood that sentence, this event is for you.

Join DC Fray + Bark Social for our Dog Parent Speed Dating event. It’s hard to sniff out your ideal partner these days. Let us – and your very best wingpup – help! Grab a ticket today to enjoy complimentary drink, food specials and the chance to meet your dog’s new stepparent. Spots are limited, and prices are set to increase closer to the event, so don’t delay!

No dog necessary to participate (but very encouraged) – hope to see you there!

Want 50% off tickets? Join the Bark Social Club for $364.99/year or starting at $39.99/month to enjoy over $1,500 in savings and perks.





