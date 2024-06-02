BARIO NEAL WEDDING + ENGAGEMENT TRUNK SHOW

Through June, local jewelry shop SHELTER will host an extended collection of Bario Neal’s engagement and wedding rings at their Union Market storefront. Bario Neal, a Philadelphia-based indie jewelry brand, is an industry leader in ethical sourcing and progressive manufacturing, known for its design sensibility and high-quality, handcrafted work. A belief in the right to love and marry whoever and however you choose is one of the core principles of Bario Neal’s jewelry.