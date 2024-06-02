BARIO NEAL WEDDING + ENGAGEMENT TRUNK SHOW

Saturday, June 15, 2024

BARIO NEAL WEDDING + ENGAGEMENT TRUNK SHOW: Shelter

1258 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
NoMa Union Market

Union Market

About This Event

Through June, local jewelry shop SHELTER will host an extended collection of Bario Neal’s engagement and wedding rings at their Union Market storefront. Bario Neal, a Philadelphia-based indie jewelry brand, is an industry leader in ethical sourcing and progressive manufacturing, known for its design sensibility and high-quality, handcrafted work. A belief in the right to love and marry whoever and however you choose is one of the core principles of Bario Neal’s jewelry.

