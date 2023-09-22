Banned Books Read-a-thon

Celebrate Banned Books Week by reading aloud your favorite challenged and banned reads. Participants can bring their own copies, or choose from a selection of library-provided titles. Giveaways will be handed out, while supplies last.

This event is for all-ages and will take place outside on the historic steps (weather permitting). No registration is required.

For more information, call (202) 671-3121, or email [email protected]. To request a reasonable accommodation for this program, please contact [email protected], or call (202) 727-2142.