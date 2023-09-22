Banned Books Read-a-thon

Sunday, April 30th, 2023 @ 4:00:pm
Pink in the Park
Long Bridge Aquatics & Fitness Center Parking Lot
Mt. Pleasant Neighborhood LibraryMore details
Let freedom read!
Celebrate Banned Books Week by reading aloud your favorite challenged and banned reads. Participants can bring their own copies, or choose from a selection of library-provided titles. Giveaways will be handed out, while supplies last.
This event is for all-ages and will take place outside on the historic steps (weather permitting). No registration is required.
For more information, call (202) 671-3121, or email [email protected]. To request a reasonable accommodation for this program, please contact [email protected], or call (202) 727-2142.
NeighborhoodMount Pleasant
Share with friends