Saturday, August 19, 2023

Bands & Brews: Del Ray’s Summer Bar Crawl

Mount Vernon Ave. Alexandria, VA
Alexandria

Mount Vernon Avenue

$15+

Del Ray’s 3rd annual summer bar crawl features live music and food & drink specials at 19 restaurants, trolley transportation, photo booths, raffles, giveaways, and more. Proceeds benefit the Friends of Duncan Library. For more information and tickets, visit visitdelray.com/bandsandbrews

Food + Drink

Saturday, August 19, 2023 12:30 pm

Mount Vernon Avenue
