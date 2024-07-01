Band Bash at City Ridge
Saturday, July 13, 2024

Band Bash at City Ridge

20 Ridge Square Washington, DC 20016
Woodley Park

City Ridge

Free

Experience a summer evening filled with local music at City Ridge! Discover a variety of music genres, from jam rock to covers, as local bands take the stage. Bring your blankets or grab a seat in our limited seating to enjoy the music. There will be a range of onsite activities featuring music-themed giveaways, face painting, bubble art, lawn games, and more. Don’t forget to browse bins of vintage records for your collection between sets from the Tiny Vinyl pop-up shop. Support your favorite musicians and celebrate the vibrant local music scene with the community; this is an event you don’t want to miss at City Ridge!

Line Up:

4:00 – 5:00 PM: Gordon Sterling and the People

5:20 – 6:25 PM: Cheaper Than Therapy

6:45 – 8:00 PM: The Funicular Project

Saturday, July 13, 2024 04:00 pm

City Ridge
