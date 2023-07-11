Saturday, July 15, 2023

Baltimore Magazine’s Crab Fest 2023

201 Key Highway Baltimore, MD
Baltimore

Rash Field

$20+

Hungering for some tasty crabs? Join the Maryland Lottery at Baltimore’s Rash Field at the Inner Harbor for the Baltimore Magazine’s 2nd annual Crab Fest. Dance to live music from three bands and feast on steamed crabs and fare from more than 20 vendors representing the city’s best establishments. The event includes vendors of craft beer and specialty cocktails.

Food + Drink

Saturday, July 15, 2023 12:00 pm

Rash Field
