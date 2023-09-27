Bake & Take: Pie Night Edition

Join us for a delicious evening of pie baking and sharing at our Bake & Take: Pie Night Edition event! Get ready to indulge in a variety of scrumptious pies and meet fellow pie enthusiasts.

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM

Location: 703 Edgewood St NE, Washington, DC 20002

Bring your favorite pie recipe or simply come to taste and enjoy the delightful creations. Whether you’re a seasoned baker or just love eating pie, this event is perfect for you!

Connect with other pie lovers, swap baking tips, and take home some slices of pie to share with your loved ones. This is a great opportunity to learn new recipes and techniques while having a fun and relaxing evening.

Don’t miss out on this mouthwatering event! Mark your calendar and join us for Bake & Take: Pie Night Edition on November 9th. We can’t wait to see you there!