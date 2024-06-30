Badar Tareen Presents: Why Are You Brown? – Capital Fringe Festival
Experience Capital Fringe’s largest stand-up comedy show, “Why Are You Brown?” from civil rights attorney and comedian, Badar Tareen. The show focuses on race and includes a live Q&A where comics of color ask a white comic outrageous questions about racial issues. In addition to Badar, this show features some of DC’s best comedians:
• Shelley Kim (Named one of the best comedians in DC by the Washington Post)
• Dee Ahmed (His comedy album was #1 on iTunes)
• Alex Tyminski (DC Comedy Loft)
• Matt Chrzanowski (Hotbed)
• Prince Arora (DC Improv)

Show Details:
• Dates: Saturday, July 13 at 3:35 PM, and Sunday, July 14 at 8:50 PM
• Venue: DCJCC – Theater J, 1529 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
• Tickets: https://shorturl.at/3vWyx
• Promo Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/hD8h76zM3mM

