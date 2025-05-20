Bad Medicine presents “Time To Pretend”
Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Bad Medicine presents “Time To Pretend”

1140 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036
Downtown Dupont Circle

DC Improv Comedy Club

General Admission is $24. Reserved Tables start at $60.

About This Event

This June, Bad Medicine will bend the clock and break your brain with “Time To Pretend,” a sketch comedy show that messes with the timeline in all the wrong ways. Expect high-energy sketches, brand new characters, ridiculous videos, and jokes from the past, present, and hypothetical future. Will there be time travel? Yes. Will it make sense? Absolutely not. Join us for a night of comedy where history is inaccurate, the future is chaotic, and time is just a loose suggestion. Whether you’re a time traveler, history buff, or just someone who forgot to set their watch, this show is for you. See you on Tuesday, June 10th at 7:30pm. Purchase your tickets at dcimprov.com

Date

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 07:30 pm
Doors open at 06:45 pm

Location

DC Improv Comedy Club
