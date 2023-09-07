Bad Medicine: Fever Dream

Bad Medicine returns to the DC Improv for their fall sketch comedy show, Fever Dream! Each Bad Medicine show brings you a medley of new comedy sketches that delight the ears, tickle the heart, and reassure the brain that you are a noble steward of the mind.

Fever Dream’s vibrant new characters, videos, and comedic spectacle will have you laughing through the night. It’s Tuesday! Treat yourself to the best sketch comedy in town!

Dinner: 6:15pm. Show Time: 7:30pm

Tickets available at dcimprov.com

“Inspired by Saturday Night Live, Bad Medicine is DC’s premier sketch comedy troupe. Trained by the Upright Citizens Brigade and Second City, their comedy focuses on the absurdity of life. For more than half a decade, Bad Medicine has performed at North American festivals like Montreal Sketchfest, NYC Sketchfest, Chicago Sketchfest, and Sketchfest Seattle. They also produce award-winning short comedy films, and a podcast about the craft of sketch comedy called Sketch Nerds.”