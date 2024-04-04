Bad Bunny – Most Wanted Tour

Catch the Puerto Rican superstar live in action this Tuesday as he brings his Most Wanted Tour to Capital One Arena! With his latest album, “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana,” fresh on the shelves, fans can expect an electrifying performance featuring tracks from this new release. You’ll also be treated to plenty of hits from his previous record, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” which dominated the global charts on Spotify last year. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable evening of music and excitement!