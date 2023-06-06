Sunday, July 2, 2023

Backyard Barbeque Series

1330 Maryland Ave. SW, DC
Navy Yard // Southwest Waterfront

Salamander Garden Patio

About This Event

Hosted by Jack Arnold, powered by Big Green Egg, Kow Steaks + Good Ranchers

Salamander Washington DC is serving up summertime fun and celebrating July 4th with International Barbeque Event Host, Jack Arnold. Join us on the Garden Patio for the Salamander Backyard BBQ series on Sunday, July 2nd.

Featuring live entertainment, grilling demonstrations on the Big Egg Grill, premium Kow Steaks, Good Ranchers poultry and Truff Hot Sauce. Enjoy specially curated cuisine, handcrafted cocktails and activities for the entire family.

Price Adults: $250+ per person

Price Kids: $65+ per person

Food + Drink

Date

11:30 am

Location

