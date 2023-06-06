Backyard Barbeque Series: July 4th

Salamander Washington DC is serving up summertime fun and celebrating July 4th with International Barbeque Event Host, Jack Arnold. Join us on the Garden Patio for the Salamander Backyard BBQ series on July 4th.

Featuring live entertainment, grilling demonstrations on the Big Green Egg Grill, premium Kow Steaks, Good Ranchers poultry and Truff Hot Sauce. Enjoy specially curated cuisine, handcrafted cocktails and activities for the entire family.

Price Adults: $250+ per person

Price Kids: $65+ per person

The 21st Grey Coat Battalion Fife and Drum Corp will perform the National Anthem and traditional American folklore.