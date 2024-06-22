Back to the Future: The Musical
Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Back to the Future: The Musical

2700 F St., NW, Washington, D.C. 20566
Georgetown

The Kennedy Center | OPERA HOUSE

Great Scott! Back to the Future, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Washington, D.C., in 2024. When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself… back to the future.

Tuesday, July 23, 2024 07:30 pm

The Kennedy Center | OPERA HOUSE
