Back to the 2000s

Saturday, December 6th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
10th Annual Santa Bowl Charity Flag Football Tournament
Long Bridge Park
DecadesMore details
Step into Y2K energy on Nov 14! Dance all night to pop, R&B, and club bangers from Usher, Beyoncé, and OutKast. RSVP for FREE entry and sip a$13 Flip Phone Fizz while you groove.
RSVP includes FREE entry until all night.
Drink Specials (until midnight): $13 Flip Phone Fizz Cocktails.
RSVP REQUIRED FOR FREE ENTRY + TO RECEIVE DRINK SPECIALS — ONE RSVP PER PERSON
