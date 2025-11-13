Back to the 2000s
Friday, November 14, 2025

Back to the 2000s

1219 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA

Decades

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

Step into Y2K energy on Nov 14!  Dance all night to pop, R&B, and club bangers from Usher, Beyoncé, and OutKast. RSVP for FREE entry and sip a$13  Flip Phone Fizz while you groove.

‎RSVP includes FREE entry until all night.

Drink Specials (until midnight): $13 Flip Phone Fizz Cocktails.

RSVP REQUIRED FOR FREE ENTRY + TO RECEIVE DRINK SPECIALS — ONE RSVP PER PERSON

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Friday, November 14, 2025 10:00 pm

Location

Decades
View Map