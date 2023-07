Celebrate all things tomato at our Tomato Party!

Summer is the perfect season to enjoy fresh tomatoes. This is a great time to get together and learn about how to incorporate this nutritious food in your own dishes.

Enjoy activities such as:

Selfie school bus (an inflatable school bus available for pictures)

Bouncy house

Arts & crafts

Tomato-themed dishes

Outdoor games

This event is FREE, but we do encourage donations.