Sunday, October 6, 2024
B.B.B. Sunday’s at Calico – Burgers, Beer + BINGO
50 Blagden Alley NW, Washington, DC 20001
About This Event
Indulge in the ultimate trifecta of fun: burgers, beer, and bingo! 🍺🎰🍔
Starting August 4 through December 29, join us every Sunday at Calico for our B.B.B. Sunday’s – Burgers, Beer + BINGO series!
Treat yourself to exclusive discounts, featuring a mouthwatering Calico burger, crispy fries, and a refreshing pint of our pilsner draft beer, all for just $16.
Don’t miss out on delicious drinks, scrumptious food, and the chance to win exciting prizes!
