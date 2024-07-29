B.B.B. Sunday’s at Calico – Burgers, Beer + BINGO

Member Price: Free Learn More

Indulge in the ultimate trifecta of fun: burgers, beer, and bingo! 🍺🎰🍔



Starting August 4 through December 29, join us every Sunday at Calico for our B.B.B. Sunday’s – Burgers, Beer + BINGO series!



Treat yourself to exclusive discounts, featuring a mouthwatering Calico burger, crispy fries, and a refreshing pint of our pilsner draft beer, all for just $16.

Don’t miss out on delicious drinks, scrumptious food, and the chance to win exciting prizes!