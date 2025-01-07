Ayurveda for Energy and Vitality with Dr. Amita Jain (A Free Event)

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from a seasoned expert in Ayurveda and embrace a holistic approach to health and energy!

Join Dr. Amita Jain, a renowned Doctor of Ayurveda, for an enlightening session on unlocking the secrets of energy and vitality through the timeless wisdom of Ayurveda. Dr. Jain will explore how ancient Ayurvedic principles can be applied to modern life to enhance physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Discover practical tips on lifestyle habits, nutrition, and herbal remedies that can help rejuvenate your body, revitalize your mind, and restore your inner harmony. Whether you’re looking to boost your daily energy, improve your health, or embark on a transformative wellness journey, this talk will provide valuable insights to empower you to live with greater vitality and balance.

Saturday, January 11th, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm. Held at the Meditation Museum, 9525 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD. Free Event – Register at https://bit.ly/4j8HCC3.

Dr. Amita Jain is a Doctor of Ayurveda, Certified Hatha Yoga Instructor, Founder, Vedic Health and Vedic Yoga. She has been practicing Ayurveda and Yoga for over 20 years and holds a degree in Doctor of Ayurveda from Sai Ayurvedic College with clinical training from Swasthyam Ayurvedic Hospital in Kannur, Kerala and an undergraduate degree in Systems Engineering from the University of Virginia.

She is a certified Hatha Yoga Instructor from SVYASA Yoga Research University in Bangalore and founded Vedic Health Inc (non-profit) in 2017 to offer affordable alternative health care to the community and free care to underserved communities.

Dr. Jain has helped hundreds of people heal from debilitating illness, taught thousands of students in Yoga and Ayurveda, and has given numerous lectures and seminars at corporations, conferences, and faith organizations. Her primary focus is working with chronic and complicated health problems where western medicine has been ineffective.