“Ayiti is: A Haitian Art Experience” presented by District Haiti

You are cordially invited to District Haiti’s second annual art exhibition, “Ayiti Is…: A Haitian Art Experience,” on October 5th, 2024, from 5:00-9:00 PM at the 11: Eleven Gallery in Washington, D.C.

In a year that has prompted many of us to reflect on our Haitian identity or connection to Haiti, its people, and its culture, District Haiti presents an exhibition that delves into the very essence of what Haiti represents—to its people, its diaspora, and the world. This year’s exhibit is an invitation to immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and moments that evoke the spirit of Haiti.

Beyond transporting you through Haiti’s breathtaking landscapes, rich traditions, and vibrant depictions of daily life, this year’s exhibition introduces an interactive component. Here, you won’t just observe the evolving Haitian landscapes—you’ll become an active participant. This exhibit takes you on a journey through the heart of Haiti, exploring the country’s core and the indomitable spirit of its people. As you engage with the art, you’ll be prompted to reflect on a profound question: What is Haiti to you?

The collection showcases Haiti’s stunning landscapes, deep cultural traditions, and the unyielding spirit of joy and resilience that defines its people. Each piece, crafted by a diverse group of Haitian artists, vividly portrays the vibrant beauty of Haiti’s mountains, seascapes, and everyday life, alongside the rich cultural heritage that continues to inspire and uplift.

District Haiti proudly curates, supports, and promotes the work of these local Haitian artists, who continue to create despite the challenges of daily life in Haiti. All artworks will be available for purchase, offering you the chance to bring a piece of Haiti’s enchanting culture into your home. Enjoy complimentary drinks throughout the evening.

Join us at the 11: Eleven Gallery on October 5th, 2024. Tickets are limited, in high demand, and required for entry. Secure your place today!

For a sneak peek at our collection, visit www.districthaiti.art.

By attending this event, you grant permission for photographs and/or videos taken during the event to be used for promotional and marketing purposes by District Haiti. We may use these images in print, electronic media, or on our website and social media platforms.

Please note that all ticket sales are final, with no refunds or exchanges.