Aye Girl presents Lez Do It Labor Day Edition

Join us for an exciting Feel Good event at The Artemis in Washington, DC! Get ready to have a blast and celebrate Labor Day weekend like never before. This special edition of Lez Do It promises an unforgettable experience filled with music, dancing, southern comfort food, crafted cocktails, nice views and good vibes. Come and connect with the vibrant LGBTQ+ community as we come together to create magical moments. Don’t miss out on this epic celebration!