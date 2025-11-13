AWAKE DC feat. Tauren Wells & Michael Youssef
Saturday, November 15, 2025

1776 D St NW, Washington, DC 20006
Downtown

DAR Constitution Hall

One Night. One Voice. One Cry — Revive Us Lord! Join 10x Grammy nominee Tauren Wells, dynamic worship duo Garett & Kate, pastor/ founder of AWAKE America Dr. Michael Youssef and thousands of believers from across the country as we seek a powerful move of God at DAR Constitution Hall, November 15th at 7pm. Get your FREE tickets while supplies last!

Saturday, November 15, 2025 07:00 pm
Doors open at 06:30 pm

