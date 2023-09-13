Popular

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

$12-$20

About This Event

AV Sessions is an Open Mic like none other in the DMV! It is a platform where local artists and musicians can come together and rock out as a collective. AV Sessions will be held monthly and consist of three featured artists followed by an open mic jam session. All artists and musicians are encouraged to participate.

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 07:00 pm
Doors open at 7:00 pm

Pie Shop
