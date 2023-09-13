Wednesday, October 11th, 2023 @ 6:00:pm
Fall CiNoMatic Movie Series at Alethia Tanner Park Final Screening
Alethia Tanner Park
Popular
Pie ShopMore details
AV Sessions is an Open Mic like none other in the DMV! It is a platform where local artists and musicians can come together and rock out as a collective. AV Sessions will be held monthly and consist of three featured artists followed by an open mic jam session. All artists and musicians are encouraged to participate.
NeighborhoodStanton Park
Share with friends