Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Australian Pink Floyd

1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA

Wolf Trap - Filene Center

$38+

About This Event

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon with The Australian Pink Floyd Show performing the iconic album— including classic songs “Money,” Time,” and more—live, in its entirety. A stunning light and laser show, videos, and gargantuan inflatables help recreate Pink Floyd’s legendary stage shows.

Date

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 08:00 pm

Location

Wolf Trap - Filene Center
