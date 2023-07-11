Thursday, August 17, 2023

August Kitten Yoga to Benefit the AWLA

2650 South Arlington Mill Dr. Arlington, VA
Arlington

Animal Welfare League of Arlington

$40

About This Event

Yoga with Kittens! Please join us for an all-level, mellow, playful yoga practice for people ages 10 and older. We will enjoy a casual yoga practice at the shelter while adoptable kittens roam among us. There will be plenty of time allotted for kitten snuggling and photos. BYO yoga mat, the Animal Welfare League of Arlington will provide the adoptable pets. Event benefits the shelter. Space is limited.

wellness Self-Care Social sports

Thursday, August 17, 2023 05:30 pm

Animal Welfare League of Arlington
