August Clothing Swap

FAQS:

Q: How does it work?

A: Lay your clothes wherever you find an open spot and start browsing! It is not a one-for-one trade and there is no bartering. Please only bring clothes, accessories and shoes in good, wearable condition. No holes, stains or damage and no underwear or socks!

Q: What type of clothing will be there?

A: It all depends on what people bring. we do not know what gender, size or season people will be bringing until day of

Q: Is it organized by type of clothing in any way?

A: It is not, unfortunately it is very hard to have people come with their clothes organized by shirts, pants, gender etc. People also pick up and drop clothes wherever that even if it started organized it would not be able to stay organized!

Q: Do we need to bring our own tarps?

A: no! we will provide tarps to lay your clothes on but if you have any unwanted tarps, sheets or blankets we would love to use them!

Q: Is this a free event?

A: Yes, it is a completely free event!

Q: Are you open to collaborating on this event?

A: Please reach out to learn more about sponsorship packages

Q: Is there free parking available?

A: The neighborhood to the left of the park generally has free 2-hour parking

Q: What are the closest metro stops?

A: Columbia Heights, Woodley Park, Dupont

Q: What happens if it rains?

A: Keep a look out on our posts and stories, we will either change the time or postpone the date completely

Q: What happens to the leftover clothes?

A: All the clothes are donated, we normally spread around the donations but if you have any recommendations please let us know!